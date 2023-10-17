Juanita Ann Cid passed away on Oct. 8, 2023, at the East End Hospice at the age of 94. She was a strong, proud and loving woman of great faith who found beauty in simple things and will be missed dearly by her surviving family and friends.

She was born on Sept. 30, 1929, in Brooklyn N.Y., to Ann Binghay and Andreas Binghay. Juanita, affectionately known as Cookie since she was a little girl, graduated from Eastern District High School and in the years following, raised a family that would include three boys. She received a degree from Queensborough Community College and went on to become the first female budget controller for PepsiCo International in Purchase, N.Y.

As a child she spent her summers in Delta, Ontario, Canada, at her aunt and uncle’s house which was across from a working farm where she loved to spend time.

In 1946, she met her future husband, Frank, after he returned from serving in World War II and they wed at All Saints Catholic Church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 1948. They moved to Bayside, N.Y., in 1955 with their first-born Steven in tow and would go on to raise two other boys, Cliff and Andy.

Juanita was a woman of great faith and was a faithful member of the congregation at St. Kevin’s Church in Flushing, N.Y. Juanita and Frank would go on to teach their sons the virtues of humility, compassion and selflessness, traits that remain the fabric of their lives today.

Juanita and Frank retired and moved to Boynton Beach, Fla., in 1986 where they lived a simple life until 2009 when Frank passed away. Juanita lived for several years at Abbey Delray South, a Delray Beach retirement community, until June of 2020 when she moved to Mattituck to live with son Cliff and his wife, Karen.

Juanita was well traveled and among the places she visited were Spain, the Canadian Rockies, Hawaii and some of our nation’s National Parks. She loved to cruise, was an avid music lover and had seen the live performances of David Sanborn, Chuck Mangione and Elton John, to name a few. She was also a remarkable cook who was known to whip up Spanish, Filipino and Chinese dishes.

For her last three years she resided in Mattituck, where she loved sitting on the deck with her binoculars while commenting with joy about the ospreys, blue heron, ducks, deer and turkeys that she would see. She loved being taken on car rides to tour the coastal roads of the North Fork while listening to 1940s music and particularly enjoyed having a beer at the Peconic Brewery while listening to a live band.

Juanita, who always said she loved living with her family in Mattituck, is survived by her three sons, three granddaughters and two great-grandsons.

A private family service will take place at her former Mattituck residence and interment will take place at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., on a date yet to be determined.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

