Daily Update: Doherty and Smith take Southold Town board seats

Anne Smith, left, and Jill Doherty, right, won the two seats on the Southold Town Council after a tight election.

Here are the headlines for November 27, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

The results are in: Jill Doherty and Anne Smith take Southold Town board seats

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town appoints interim board of directors Vail-Leavitt Music Hall

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Charity’s Column: Getting to know you

NORTHFORKER

Detailed Dwellings: Insider info on buying idyllic North Fork real estate

SOUTHFORKER

CIAO, BELLA! IL CAPUCCINO RISTORANTE FEEDS YOUR HUNGER AND YOUR HEART

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

