Dog Dock Diving splashes back into Greenport’s Polo Grounds

The 10th annual Dog Dock Diving weekend returned to the Polo Grounds on June 6 and 7. (Credit: Courtesy Russell Johnathan Bean)

Pups jumped paws-first into the pool during the 10th annual North Fork Dock Diving competition at the Polo Grounds in Greenport over the weekend — unleashing a record turnout in the process.

Hosted by Harbor Pet, the annual high-flying canine competition is organized by local business owners Rena Wilhelm, Kim Loper and Sarah Phillips-Loth. Participation doubled from the previous year, with more jumpers and teams than ever before, the organizers said.

“What makes this weekend so special is that it offers something for everyone,” Ms. Wilhelm said. “The reward isn’t just watching incredible canine athletes — it’s experiencing the sense of community that forms when people come together around something they love.”

For its first eight years, the event was held at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., which held its own dog dock diving event last month, before moving to the Polo Grounds in 2024.

1 | 6 Previous Arrow Next Arrow (Credit: Courtesy Russell Johnathan Bean) (Credit: Courtesy Russell Johnathan Bean) (Credit: Courtesy Russell Johnathan Bean) Sarah Phillips, Kim Loper and Rena Wilhelm. (Credit: Courtesy Rena Wilhelm) (Credit: Courtesy Russell Johnathan Bean) (Credit: Courtesy Russell Johnathan Bean)

A long list of local sponsors, vendors, businesses, organizations and volunteers helped keep the weekend running smoothly, including the Greenport Fire Department, Harbor Pet, McBurnie Tents, Island Portable Sanitation, the Greenport Miniature Railroad and DockDogs.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of producing this event is the opportunity to work alongside such an exceptional group of people. Over the past two years, our collaboration has grown into a true partnership built on creativity, trust and a shared vision,” Ms. Loper said. “We’re already looking ahead to September’s Maritime Festival and excited to continue applying what we learn from each event to make the next one even better. By building on those experiences, we continue to strengthen both festivals year after year.”

Ms. Wilhelm, Ms. Loper and Ms. Phillips-Loth are already exploring new ways to grow the event in the future, including additional experiences, exhibitors, transportation partnerships and potential camping opportunities. This year, the event was expanded beyond the Polo Grounds to Ms. Phillips-Loth’s restaurant First and South.

“The addition of Yappy Hour at First and South — sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and featuring live pet portraits by Kathryn McCabe — created another opportunity for dog lovers to gather and celebrate with their four-legged companions,” she said. Thanks to the support of Tito’s and the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, we were able to broaden the festival experience and welcome even more members of our community.”

As they hope to build upon past success, they said their goal remains simple: to continue building the premier dog-centric event on the North Fork while celebrating the dogs, businesses, organizations and community members who make it possible.