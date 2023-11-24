Daily Update

Daily Update: Town Board votes on disciplinary action for three officers involved in COVID-era retirement party

By The Suffolk Times

Southold Town Hall (Credit Nicholas Grasso)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board votes on disciplinary action for three officers involved in COVID-era retirement party

Greenport teacher Erika Cabral wins grant through Creative Spirit Fund

Real Estate Transfers: November 22, 2023

Photos: North Fork Festival of Trees raises more than $130,000

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town ratifies 2024 budget

Fire engulfs Tesla Science Center in Shoreham

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island water testing shows problems: Town’s action could be limited to remedy

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: The story of Thanksgiving

Shorelines: The Feast of Disaster Averted

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Nov. 24

What’s happening on the North Fork this Weekend?

SOUTHFORKER

Try these 6 local makers for one-of-a-kind gift-giving

Southside Sips: Pass the cranberries

