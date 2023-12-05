Alexander Stephen Cuenin III of Southold died Nov. 30, 2023, at home. He was 90.

Born June 30, 1933, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Alexander Stephen Cuenin Jr. and Mabel Smallberg. He graduated from La Salle Academy in New York City and went to Marquette University on a Navy ROTC scholarship.

Mr. Cuenin married Barbara Jackson May 30, 1964, at St. John’s R.C. Church in Riverhead.

He served in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade before working at Grumman International for 20 years.

Family said that Mr. Cuenin was an avid sailor racing in regattas on Great South Bay and said he was a skier, tennis player and volunteer educator at South Street Seaport. He was a singer and guitarist and performed on Long Island with Spindrift and sang sea chanteys with the NY Packet at South Street Seaport. He was also a regular performer on Thursday nights singing Irish folk music at Whiskey Wind in Greenport.

Mr. Cuenin is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Southold; three daughters, Holly Mastrangelo of Orient, Amy Bennett of Southold and Sally Zugmeyer of Southold; and eight grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton.

Memorial donations may be made to Kait’s Angels, P.O. Box 1081, Mattituck, NY 11952 or kaitsangels.org.