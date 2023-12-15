Daily Update: Ed Dart’s iconic Southold Christmas tree farm will close after this season

Ed Dart at Dart’s Tree Farm. (Steve Wick photo)

Here are the headlines for December 15, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Ed Dart’s iconic Southold Christmas tree farm will close after this season

Southold students treated to a special trip to Sable Island-related art exhibition

Artists to paint new life into old pews at CAST

Calendar: Dec. 15, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves get off to strong start despite loss

Sports Roundup: Dec. 14, 2023

Calendar: December 15, 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island’s Mashomack Manor House rings in holiday celebrations: Memories, music, candlelight and crafts

What is that? Dec. 15, 2023

NORTHFORKER

A “Homecoming” in Greenport: The Fiedler Gallery reopens

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Dec. 15

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Sparkling Pointe’s Champagne cocktail

Gift yourself — make a Christmas Eve (or day!) rezzie at one of these holly-jolly Hamptons spots

