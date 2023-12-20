Daily Update: First Universalist Church of Southold rebuild ahead of schedule
Here are the headlines for December 20, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
First Universalist Church of Southold rebuild ahead of schedule
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead school approves Transfinder bus tracking software
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Looking back, looking forward: Jim Colligan prepares to end Shelter Island Town Board service
NORTHFORKER
Greenport author Melanie Mitzner’s ‘Slow Reveal’ wins big at American Book Fest
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Chef Jason Weiner’s deviled eggs
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
