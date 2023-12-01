Daily Update: Mattituck boys hoops team gearing up for season

Robert O’Rourk photo

Here are the headlines for December 1, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Tuckers girls squad reaches new heights

Mattituck boys hoops team gearing up for season

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves gear up for basketball season

Wildcats get ready to defend county crown

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Paw Print — The World of Peter Waldner: Dec. 1, 2023

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do this December

Floating into Christmas like…: The Chequit reveals its annual holiday gingerbread “house” this weekend

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Ram’s Head Inn’s campfire in a glass — the S’mores cocktail

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

