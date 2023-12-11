Daily Update

Daily Update: More than 100 phone scams were reported to Southold Police Department this year

By The Suffolk Times

Here are the headlines for December 11, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

More than 100 phone scams were reported to Southold Police Department this year

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Shoreham-Wading River High School opens school store with student staff

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

40 years of Christmas lights in Chase Creek

NORTHFORKER

Q&A: Meet the new Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing Program Inspector Mark Chien

SOUTHFORKER

The urge to submerge: Is cold plunging the Hamptons’ next health craze?

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

