Daily Update: North Fork to Gigi — please come home for Christmas

Michael DiSilvio with his new dog, Simba. He continues to hold out hope that Gigi will be found. (Nicholas Grasso photo)

Here are the headlines for December 18, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork to Gigi: Please come home for Christmas

Porters boys and girls squads headed to Nassau Coliseum

Letters to the Editor: Coyotes might help our environment

Editorial: People who power small businesses are leaving N.Y.

Sports Round Up: Dec. 16, 2023

Blotter: Compost fire reported and extinguished on Fishers Island

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Saluting Mark Haubner, a dedicated volunteer in the season of giving

Blotters: Multiple thefts reported at Tanger Outlet stores

Editorial: People who power small businesses are leaving N.Y.

Letters to the Editor: She deserves the presumption of innocence

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Weather Service: Coastal flooding, heavy rain and high winds through Monday afternoon

County rejects Shelter Island’s terms for house moratorium: Would give 3 but not 6 more months

Never to be forgotten: Island faith leaders on their most memorable Christmases

Tea and Tree event at Sylvester Manor rescheduled, new date

Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: The question of docks

NORTHFORKER

Made from Scratch: The culinary journey of chef Rosa Ross

Have a Ball! Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Holiday Pop! Celebrate the winter season with stellar Long Island sparkling — for every kind of sipper

Local musicians pay tribute, holiday style, to legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.