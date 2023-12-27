Daily Update: Trip to Coliseum is a ‘dream come true’ for Porters despite loss

East Rockaway Roster

Here are the headlines for December 27, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Trip to Coliseum is a ‘dream come true’ for Porters despite loss

Year in Review 2023: In search of Gigi

Year in Review 2023: Greenport elections are mired in drama

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Year in Review 2023: EPCAL saga comes to a close — for now

Year in Review 2023: Ice rink finally opens in Calverton

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Man arrested for driving while intoxicated

Year in Review: Shelter Island homicide case still unsolved after five years

Year in Review: ‘Lords of Menantic’ brings Shelter Island history to life

NORTHFORKER

Northforker 2023 Top 10! #6 — Greenport’s Fiedler Gallery has a homecoming

Northforker 2023 Top 10! #5 — Exploring found flavors with forager Kim Dyla

