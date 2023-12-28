Daily Update: Year in Review 2023 — Al Krupski wins race for Southold supervisor

Al Krupski at a press conference in Southold in September 2022. (File photo)

Here are the headlines for December 28, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Year in Review 2023: Al Krupski wins race for Southold supervisor

Year in Review 2023: Crash kills four in Orient, speed limit changes

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Year in Review 2023: Tesla fire not an arson

Year in Review 2023: First-ever North Fork Pride parade held in Greenport

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Year In Review: Meet the Shelter Island High School Class of 2023

2023 Year In Review — Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy can process Medicaid prescriptions: Island patients were shut out for months

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Top 10 2023! Tanger tie #4 — Arcade fire: Game On scratches ye olde arcade itch

Northforker 2023 Top 10! Tanger tie for #4 — Café Victoria ups the ante on coffee culture in Tanger

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker 2023 Top 10! #6 — Cook all of this… now!

Southforker 2023 Top 10! #5 — a little ranch dressing in Southampton

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.