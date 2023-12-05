Gale Duane Alexander, long-time resident of Southold, N.Y. and member of First Universalist Church of Southold, died early in the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, just after his 95th birthday.

Gale was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on Nov. 28, 1928, to Ralph Newton Alexander and Doris Virginia Alexander (Rollins). He was the younger of two sons and was predeceased by his parents and his older brother, Kent.

Gale served his country during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant, having served with the 407th Engineer Combat Battalion. Unfortunately, his service left him with considerable hearing loss and eventual deafness in his right ear. It was during his service years, while stationed at Fort Belvoir, prior to his overseas service, that he met Julie Ann Miller, after he was brought home to Sunday dinner by his future bride’s grandmother. Gale and Julie corresponded during the course of his overseas service and got reacquainted upon his return.

Upon returning to the States, Gale continued his education at West Chester State Teachers College in Pennsylvania, eventually completing his bachelor’s degree in recreation at the University of Minnesota. During this time Gale and Julie were married on June 19, 1954.

Gale would continue with further studies at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass., and received a master’s degree from New York University in New York City.

Gale would hold three major positions over the course of his professional career, initially becoming director of the community center at Winchester, N.H. Later he would serve as youth center director at Manhasset High School, Manhasset, N.Y. for eight years. Finally, he served 23 years as the director of the student center at Western Connecticut State University. During this time, he also worked at several summer camps including Deer Hill Camp for Boys, and Camp Unirondack, a summer camp run by the Unitarian Universalist Association.

Gale enjoyed participating in various sports and outdoor activities, including swimming and diving (a favorite), skiing, ice skating, tobogganing and sledding, summer softball leagues and camping and canoing. During his youth and into his service years he competed in many swimming competitions. He also played football in his high school years.

Together Gale and Julie raised five children, Gale M., Mark, Gwendolyn, Susan and Dean. All of his sons agree that their success as fathers is due to Gale’s fine example. Always a family man Gale is quoted as saying, “I never understood the idea of ‘spending quality time.’ The only way I knew to have quality time with you kids was to spend lots of time with you.”

After retirement Gale spent many years volunteering with Consolidated School in New Fairfield, Conn., and First Universalist Church of Southold, serving several years as its president. Known and valued for his leadership and volunteerism, he will be greatly missed.

Gale is survived by his wife, Julie; sons, Gale M. of New Milford, Conn., Mark of Knoxville, Tenn., and Dean of New Fairfield, Conn.; his daughters, Gwendolyn Shelton of Charles Town, W.V., and Susan Pond of Kings Park, N.Y.; as well as 12 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

