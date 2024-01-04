Andrea Grace Mohr, affectionately known as “Pepino” the Italian Christmas Mouse of Southold, died Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 74.

Born Jan. 20, 1949 in Ocala, Fla., she was the daughter of Angelo and Grace DeMaria of Brooklyn, N.Y. Andrea attended Suffolk Community College in Selden for one year. She met the love of her life, Bob Mohr, on August 12, 1967 on a date arranged by Bob’s cousin Ginger Palombello. The night began at the Greenport Drive-In and ended at the Tavern, also in Greenport with a pizza. Five dates later in early November 1967, Bob proposed before he returned to Wisconsin to finish his post graduate studies.

On May 17, 1969 they were married at St. Thomas More R.C. Church in Hauppauge, N.Y. They lived in Wisconsin before returning to Hauppauge, then Farmingville for 27 years and eventually Southold on Christmas Eve 1998 in a home the entire family built. Andrea also summered in Southold previously for 15 years.

For all her years she was a full time mom, part time soccer coach, a confidant loved by many, adored by many, many more. She was a strong individual who could tackle anything with passion, purpose and completion. Andrea was an accomplished gardener, bird enthusiast, cook, homemaker, friend, column of family support, loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting her.

In addition “Pepino” was the office manager of her husband’s psychotherapy practice, along with his landscape business “The Gentleman’s Farmer” of Southold, N.Y. An avid sports fan to include the old Brooklyn Dodgers Heritage married to a lifelong Yankee fan. We probably could have gotten this marriage annulled—this was an inside joke shared with Fr. John Cervini, who married the couple in 1969. It was his first nuptial.

Andrea is survived by her husband of 54 year, Bob; daughter Nicole Barkly (her best best friend in life); Jason, her son-in-law; and sister Laura DeMaria of Peconic, who looked upon Andrea as a mother. Additionally she leaves behind four cherished grandchildren: Madison, 14, (Moo-Moo), Matthew, 8 (Bubby), Olivia, 18, (By Golly it’s Ollie) and Christian, 14, (Luigi)—the loves of her life.

Grandma was always there for cookies, hugs, encouragement, band-aides and Gatorade. There too, to wipe away tears, attend soccer, lacrosse, basketball and volleyball games, along with dance recitals and Girl Scouts. She was there for Girl Scout cookies, nuts, wrapping paper and wreaths. She will be missed by other parents and grandparents at the sporting events and also missed for her unconditional support, love and encouragement, no matter what the score.

Cremation was handled by the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, N.Y. There were no services.

A spring celebratory dinner will be held.

God bless my angel “Pepino.” I miss you already, along with your family. You are home with me and family this Christmas Eve. Love from all to eternity. May 17, 1969 “Now is forever—”

