Anne Kaloski of Cutchogue died at Kanas Center for Hospice Care Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. She was 85.

Anne was born Dec. 22, 1938. She was one of five children. She was employed by Father Fagan at Little Flower Children & Family Services until her retirement. She leaves behind her husband of 30 years, Paul Kaloski.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

The family has chosen to remember Anne’s life privately at this time. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.