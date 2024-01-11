Community Calendar: Jan. 11, 2024

Long-tail duck (photo credit: Angela Colangelo)

All ages

Sunday, Jan. 14, 4-6 p.m.: Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony hosted by Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. With guest speaker the Rev. Marc Thompson of Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck. Refreshments to follow event. Information: southoldtownny.gov.

Fundraisers

Thursday, Jan. 25, 7-10 p.m.: A Night of Music and Fun at The Suffolk, 118 East Main St., Riverhead. Sponsored by Riverhead Chamber of Commerce and Coloki, Inc. With music by That ’70s Band, raffles, silent auction, buffet with cash bar. Proceeds to benefit the Salvation Army. Tickets start at $75. thesuffolk.org.

Lectures

Saturday, Jan. 13, 5 p.m.: Poqua-TALKS: ‘Our Journey from Ukraine to U.S.’ at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Liuba Kalynchuk shares her story of coming to America from Ukraine last year. Free. Information: poquatuckhall.org.

Local history

Thursday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m.: Mattituck Park District lecture: History of Local Native Americans presented by Ephraim Horowitz and Dr. Lucina Hemmick in the Veterans Memorial Park community room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

The natural world

Saturday, Jan. 13, 9-11 a.m.: Young Birders Club: Winter Ducks with guide Kyra Leonardi at Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Route 48, Greenport. Hot chocolate provided after the walk. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom: Drive-by Birding along Peconic Bay Boulevard. Look for winter waterfowl and other wintering birds and year-round residents. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, Jan. 20, 9:30-11 a.m.: A Winter’s Day Nature Walk led by Mary Laura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Sponsored by the New York State parks department. 1-mile nature walk through the winter woods. Meet in upper parking lot. Reservations: 631-315-5475. Snow/rain cancels.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages after school skate: Fridays, 3-5-p.m. Admission: $5, includes skates; $5, spectators. All skate for all ages: Fridays, 5-9 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5 spectators. Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.