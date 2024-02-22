Community Calendar: Feb. 22, 2024

Friday, March 1, 4-7 p.m.: Gallery reception for fourth annual MLK Portrait Project, an artistic community project with local high schools to celebrate Black History Month, at East End Arts and Music School, 141 East Main St., Riverhead. (composite of courtesy photos)

All ages

Saturday, Feb. 24, 5 p.m.: Bingo and potluck dinner hosted by Orient Congregational Church at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Bring a dish to share. Information: 631-323-2665.

The arts and crafts

Friday, March 1, 4-7 p.m.: Gallery reception for fourth annual MLK Portrait Project, an artistic community project with local high schools to celebrate Black History Month, at East End Arts and Music School, 141 East Main St., Riverhead. Information: eastendarts.org.

Lectures

Thursday, Feb. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.: Environmental Justice Is Civil Rights: Long Island Retrospective presented by Brookhaven NAACP at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Free, registration required: 631-727-2881, ext. 100 or tinyurl.com/EnvironmentalJusticeSession1.

Thursday, Feb. 29, 7-8:30 p.m.: Zoom presentation on Southold Town’s deer management program hosted by North Fork Audubon Society with Deer Management Task Force members, town officials and environmental analysts. Learn about the scope of the deer problem in Southold, methods for controlling deer and recent legislation signed by Gov. Hochul to help combat it. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Local history

Thursday and Friday, Feb. 22 and 23: History of the Mattituck Park District presented by Charles Gueli. Thursday: Veterans Park Community Room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck, at 6 p.m. Friday: Mattituck Senior Center, 750 Pacific St., 11 a.m. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Thursday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association to meet at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. With presentation on Southold Town’s community housing plan by Councilwoman Jill Doherty, town planner Mara Cerezo and assistant town planning director Mark Terry. Q&A period to follow. Information: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: New Hallockville Rug Hooking Group meets in the Hudson-Sydlowski House classroom at Hallockville Farm Museum, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Information: hallockville.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Friday, February 23, 6-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Musicians of all ages, styles of music, levels of ability, audience members, are welcome. The event is free and sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Sunday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m.: ‘Songs of Love and Rebellion’ with Gil McLean at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free. Information: 631-477-0660.

Saturday, March 2, 3 p.m.: Duo Tufekcic Viola and Guitar Concert with Ewa Tufekcic and Daniel Conant at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free. Information: 631-477-0660.

The natural world

Friday, March 1, 10 a.m.: Winter Watershed Walk hosted by Peconic Baykeeper and Peconic Estuary Partnership at Wolf Preserve, 11613 Main Bayview Road, Southold. All ages welcome. Registration required: [email protected] or [email protected].

Theatre

Thursday-Sunday, March 7-9: Southold Jr.-Sr. High School Drama Club presents ‘Mean Girls’ at the high school, 420 Oaklawn Ave., Southold. Adults, $12; students and seniors, $8. Showtimes: March 7-9, 7 p.m.; March 10, 2 p.m.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through February: Good Ground Artists group show at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through February: In the Mind’s Eye, work by Glenn McNab, Martine Abitbol and Gabriella Picone at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. 631-734-6360.

Through March: Good Ground Artists group show at Southold Free Library. Information: 631-765-2077.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

