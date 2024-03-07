Community calendar: March 7, 2024

Drama club members from left Emma Binkis (Karen), Fordani Chacon (Regina George) and Katie Garms (Gretchen Wieners) perform as “the Plastics” in Mean Girls this Thursday through Sunday, March 7-10 at Southold high school.(photo credit: Casey Rooney courtesy)

All ages

Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Fried Chicken Dinner at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Rd 48, Cutchogue. All are welcome. Information: 631-566-0939.

Saturday, March 23, 11 am.-1 p.m.: 2024 Spring Egg Hunt at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Free, bring a basket or bag. Nonperishable food items will be collected. Information: 631-323-2440. Rain date: March 24.

Bargain hunting

Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Spring bargain book sale at Hallockville Museum Farm’s Hudson-Sydlowski House, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Crafting, sewing and cook books, patterns, fabric, yarn and more. Information: hallockville.org.

Fundraisers

Wednesday and Thursday, March 13 and 14, noon-8 p.m.: 69th annual Corned Beef and Cabbage (or flounder) lunch or dinner sponsored by East End Lions at Alize Brewing Co., 10560 Main Road, Mattituck. Proceeds and raffles support local high school scholarships, sight-related work and charitable community causes. Takeout available. Tickets: $30, available at the door or by calling Shelley, 631-734-6742, or Lydia, 631-734-5897.

Local history

Thursday, March 14, 6 p.m.: Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society lecture: First Railroad to Greenport – 1844 by Don Fisher at the Veterans Memorial Park Community Room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m.: Mattituck Park District Board of Commissioners work session at Veterans Memorial Park Community Room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck.

Thursday, March 14, 5:30-7 p.m.: Southold Town zoning update project informational meeting hosted by Cutchogue and New Suffolk civic associations at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Community roundtable discussion with Southold Town planning director Heather Lanza.

Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Sound Avenue Stitchers monthly meeting and National Quilting Day celebration at Hallockville Museum Farm’s Hudson-Sydlowski House, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Information: hallockville.org.

Music

Saturday, March 9, 5-8 p.m.: Soulful Sundown with The Sam Shaffery Trio hosted by First Universalist Church of Southold at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Featuring the music of The Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, Lucinda Williams and more. Free. Information: [email protected], 631-765-3494.

Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m.: Chamber Music Concert featuring pianist Aurelia Mika Chang and violinist Anna Marie Ahn Petersen at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free concert and reception. Registration required. 631-734-6360.

Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m.: Sounds of St. Patrick’s Day with Eamonn and Aileen O’Rourke and Brian McCormack at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org.

The natural world

Wednesday, March 13, 8-10 a.m.: How to get into birdwatching without getting left behind with Tom Damiani of North Fork Audubon Society at Roy Latham Nature Center, 65275 County Road 48, Greenport. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, March 16, 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Hive building workshop at Hallockville Museum Farm’s Naugles Barn, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. For new and seasoned beekeepers. Free; bring a hammer and optional hivebuilding materials. Information: hallockville.org.

Tuesday, March 19, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom monthly bird walk with Tom Damiani of North Fork Audubon Society at Paul Stoutenburgh Preserve, 63455 Main Road, Southold. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m.: Author talk with Greenport author Melanie Mitzner, writer of “Slow Reveal,” at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Registration required: 631-734-6360.

Saturday, March 9, 3 p.m.: Author talk with Terese Svoboda, discussing her three new books, “Dog on Fire,” “Roxy and Coco” and “The Long Swim” at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Register: 631-477-0660.

Saturday, March 23, 1 p.m.: Book and Bottle: “Lise Meitner: A Physics Love Story” with Edward Sierra at Suffolk County History Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $8. Includes refreshments. Register: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

Theatre

Thursday-Sunday, March 7-10: Southold Jr.-Sr. High School Drama Club presents ‘Mean Girls’ at the high school, 420 Oaklawn Ave., Southold. Adults, $12; students and seniors, $8. Showtimes: March 7-9, 7 p.m.; March 10, 2 p.m.

Fridays-Sundays, March 8-24: ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Featuring an exhibition of artwork by award-winning animation filmmaker and painter Cynthia Wells. Showtimes: Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 2:30 p.m. Free pre-show reception opening night at 7 p.m. Tickets: $30. Information and tickets: nfct.com, 631-298-6328.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through March: Birds of a Feather group photography show featuring work of the Light Painters, a North Fork-based photography club, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through March: Good Ground Artists group show at Southold Free Library. Information: 631-765-2077.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

