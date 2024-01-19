Daily Update: Peconic Land Trust sells land to local farmers

Aerial view of the four parcels being offered for sale on Oregon Rd. (Photo courtesy Peconic Land Trust)

Here are the headlines for January 18, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Peconic Land Trust sells land to local farmers

’Tis the season: weird duck season

Sports roundup: Jan. 18, 2024

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Two Eagle Scout projects, one local family

’Tis the season: weird duck season

Sports roundup: Jan. 18, 2024

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Right here, right now

Jose Montalvo is honored by the Shelter Island Board of Education

NORTHFORKER

Winter Long Island Restaurant Week warms up East Enders at the end of this month

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Jan. 19

SOUTHFORKER

Winter Long Island Restaurant Week warms up East Enders at the end of this month

Southside Sips: Kizzy T’s Mai Tai

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

