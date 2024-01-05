Daily Update

Daily Update: Southold donates retired police boat to Greenport Fire Department

By The Suffolk Times

The Greenport Fire Department is seeking federal funding to replace this current rescue boat, which members say is outdated. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines for January 8, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold donates retired police boat to Greenport Fire Department

2023 Community Leader of the Year: Lori Panarello

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Preservation group eyes Perkins electric plant

2023 Community Leader of the Year: Kate Fullam

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island students doing their part

NORTHFORKER

2023 Northforker of the Year: Paolo Bartolani

SOUTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Almond’s Eric Lemonides

