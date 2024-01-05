Daily Update: Southold donates retired police boat to Greenport Fire Department
Here are the headlines for January 8, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold donates retired police boat to Greenport Fire Department
2023 Community Leader of the Year: Lori Panarello
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Preservation group eyes Perkins electric plant
2023 Community Leader of the Year: Kate Fullam
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island students doing their part
NORTHFORKER
2023 Northforker of the Year: Paolo Bartolani
SOUTHFORKER
My Favorite Things: Almond’s Eric Lemonides
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.