Eugene Francis Maiorana, age 83, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Jan. 9, 2024 after a long illness. Eugene, who was better known as Coach Geno, was born to Eugene and Edna Maiorana on Jan. 25, 1940 in New York City.

Coach Geno met the love of his life, Kathy, while teaching on Long Island. For their 58 years of marriage he continued to tell everyone that he had “married up.”

Coach is predeceased by his brother, Joseph. He is survived by his sister, Janet; his children Christine, Ellen, Megan, Tom, Brendan and Kieran; and his grandchildren Emmet, Mallaigh, Lucia, Dante, Eli, Zach and Aaron. He sincerely loved his in-law children as family: Tom Ashton, Derin Thorpe, Jonathan Wilson, Lisa Engel Maiorana and Christiane Huntley Maiorana.

Coach had a great sense of humor and a deep sense of kindness. He used those two qualities to connect to people of all ages. He especially enjoyed spending time with young people through teaching and coaching. Geno was a teacher and coach on Long Island from 1962 to 1994. After moving to North Creek, N.Y. in 1998, he began coaching at Johnsburg Central School and continued until his last day on earth. In addition to coaching, Geno had a lifelong love for the piano and shared this talent by playing at nursing homes, local businesses and various community events.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice.

When you think of Coach, just get out there and score.

Friends may call on Geno’s family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main Street, Warrensburg, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 237 Main Street, North Creek, N.Y. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 followed by a celebration of Coach’s life at the North Creek Firehouse. Sweatpants and tracksuits are encouraged.

