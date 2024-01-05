Jennie Miloski of Calverton, New York, passed away at home on December 25, 2023. She was 77 years old.

Jennie was born June 8, 1946 to Janina (nee Mazuro) and Kazimierz “Charles” Czujko in a German worker camp after the end of WWII. She was one of four children. She and her family were sponsored under the Marshall Plan by a family in Kansas where the family lived for one year before they made their way to the Polish community in Riverhead. Jennie graduated from Riverhead High School. In 1966, she married Peter Miloski, who was the love of her life.

Together they had four children and built a home on small farm in Calverton. Her children recall a home that was always vibrant, busy and full of life with friends and family frequently visiting. Jennie worked for the Riverhead School District as a secretary for 30 years. She accumulated many friends over the span of her life and was always known to be fun loving. She also enjoyed her flower gardens and traveling through the U.S. and Europe. Jennie was always up for a road trip.

Jennie was predeceased by her husband Peter; and brother Paul Czujko. Jennie is survived by her children, Donna Smith of Remsenburg, N.Y.; Darlene Miloski of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Peter Miloski of Calverton, N.Y.; and Brian Miloski of Darnestown, Md.; grandchildren Lauren, Justin, Lola, Maximus, Cato and Solara; siblings Zenon Czujko of Mattituck, N.Y. and Jeannette Rogus of Oyster Bay, N.Y.; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Czujko of Stony Brook, N.Y.

Jennie had been battling Parkinson’s Disease the last few years of her life. Jennie always

wished to remain in her home until the very end and under Hospice care passed away on

Christmas.

The family received friends Friday, Dec. 29 at the McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was performed Saturday, Dec. 30 at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment followed at Saint Isidore R.C. Cemetery, where Jennie’s parents are also laid to rest.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice, which helped Jennie in the last week of her

life find some peace, are appreciated.

