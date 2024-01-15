John Thomas King of Southold, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. He was 80.

The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral home in Southold; American Legion Post 803 will conduct Funeral Honors at 4 p.m.

The liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Peter Gary. The United States Army and NYPD Funeral Honor Guard will conduct funeral honors following the mass.

Memorial donations in John’s name are requested made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.