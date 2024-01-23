Oct. 18, 1937 – Jan. 21, 2024

Lawrence Jay Liso of Aquebogue, general contractor and owner of Liso Construction, formerly Founders Homes, passed away on Jan. 21, 2024. He was 86 years old.

Lawrence Jay Liso (Larry) was born in St. Albans, N.Y., and later moved to Huntington, N.Y. where he met his loving wife of 67 years, Florence Liso (Flo). Larry and Flo had four kids, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In 1969, Larry and his family moved to the East End where he would flourish as a local business owner. After years of working as a day laborer, Larry was ready to build something for himself and his family. With years of experience, his entrepreneurial spirit, and a mail-away course for drawing blueprints, he started Founders Homes, LLC and began building custom homes. In his life, he built over 250 homes on the East End of Long Island, where families will share love, laughter, and create memories for generations to come.

Larry and Flo’s home was “Grand Central Station” for family, friends, and potential clients. Larry’s light-hearted humor paired with his wife’s quick wit and fine baking skills filled the home with warmth and laughter. The couple was like a comedy duo! For those who stopped in for the show they’d leave with a full belly and a full heart.

And those who were really lucky, they would leave with a $20 for gas and Larry would exclaim, “When there’s no more, there’s no more!” But when it came to support and love there was always more.

Although Larry lost his mother at a young age and his daughter Dolores Liso and her husband, Jimmy Sorrentino, he showed up for the people in his life. Through his life he taught the ones he loved a mentality of strength — no matter what you get up and keep going. Or as Larry’s favorite Frank Sinatra song, “That’s Life,” says,“Each time I find myself layin’ flat on my face, I just pick myself up and get back in the race.”

He will be terribly missed but he lives on in the homes he built and the positive impact he had on his family, friends and community. He’d want us all to know, “Keep doing what you’re doing, don’t worry about nothin’.”

Predeceased by his daughter Dolores Liso and her husband, James Sorrentino, Larry is survived by his wife, Florence Liso; their children Madelyn Liso, Lawrence Joseph Liso, and Debra Liso; grandchildren Michelle Williams, Lawrence Liso, Chelsea Hoffmann, Paul Stoutenburgh, Jesse Martinsen, Dylan Martinsen, Anthony Liso and Madelyn Liso; and great-grandchildren Angelina Liso, Owen Williams, Aedan Williams, Josephine Williams, Adeline Williams, Camden Liso, June Hoffmann and Luca Liso.

The family will hold a wake open to the public Friday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice at eeh.org/ways-to-give/donate.

