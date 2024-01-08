Marianne A. Fontana-Hennessey of Southold passed away Dec. 18, 2023. She was 74 years old.

Marianne was born July 24, 1949, in Flushing, N.Y., to Josephine (Percival) and Anthony M. Fontana. She was one of two children and was raised in Flushing. She graduated from Saint Agnes Academic High School in College Point, N.Y. After high school, she attended NYU, where she attained her Bachelor of Science degree.

She was a former communicant at Saint Andrew Avellino R.C. Church in Flushing. She was a member and Eucharistic minister at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, where she also worked as an office manager for five years. She was an owner of Buccaneer Books in Cutchogue. She was also a member of the Rotary Club. She enjoyed traveling all over the world, especially Europe, with the Country Walkers Travel Club. She competed in two NYC marathons, one 5k and one 10k. She loved cooking and was a good chef. She was a camp volunteer. She was also a fanatic animal lover and had over 40 cats through her lifetime.

Marianne is survived by her former husband, Peter Hennessey; sister-in-law Kathleen Hennessey Renzi; nephew Bryan Renzi; great-niece Ayla Renzi; and brother, Richie Fontana.

The family received friends Dec. 21 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 22 at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment followed at Mount Saint Mary R.C. Cemetery in Flushing, N.Y.

Memorial donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.

