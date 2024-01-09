Longtime Greenport resident Nancy Jean Libbey died Jan. 2, 2024, at San Simeon by the Sound. She was 82.

Born Sept. 4, 1941, in Medford, Mass., Ms. Libbey was raised by her parents, Henry and Elizabeth (McArthur) Libbey, in the Bronx on City Island.

She worked as a waitress at Coronet Diner and Rhumb Line restaurant and as a certified nurse assistant at San Simeon by the Sound for close to 20 years.

Family said Ms. Libbey enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

Predeceased by her sisters, Virginia Jensen and Terry Mennona, she is survived by her sons, Gregg Libbey of Suffolk, Va., and Robert Libbey of East Northport, N.Y.; her daughter, Julie Mazzaferro of Greenport, N.Y.; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.