Raymond Paul Corwin died Jan. 2, 2024 in Port Charlotte, Fla., surrounded by family and friends. He was 72.

Born in Greenport, Feb. 7, 1951, he was the son of Paul and Susan (Knight) Corwin. He graduated Greenport High School in 1969 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1970, served for four years and raised to the rank of petty officer third class. While in the service he was awarded the National Defense Service medal, an RVN Gallantry Cross with Palm and Vietnam service and campaign medals.

He married Sally Allen in Greenport Nov. 5, 1976. Mr. Corwin worked as a maintenance supervisor at Plum Island Animal Disease Center for 38 years.

Mr. Corwin was a member of the Star Hose Company of Greenport Fire Department, Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion. He enjoyed spending time with his family, serving the fire department, yard work, boating, clamming, barbecuing for friends, cruising with his dog in the truck and traveling with his wife.

Predeceased by his parents, Mr. Corwin is survived by his wife, Sally, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; daughters Jodie Corwin of Greenport and Amanda Golz (Arnold) of Aquebogue; grandchildren Cassandra Shedrick, Savannah Corwin-Hall and Connor, Carly, Colby and Charlotte Golz; great-grandchild Cameron Chapel; siblings Susan Wood (Rob) of Nebraska and Scott Corwin of Greenport; and his beloved dog, Sadie.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a Firematic service will take place at 6 p.m. The funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Peter Kelley. Burial will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested for Tidewell Foundation Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL, 34238 and Greenport Fire Department, Star Hose Company.

