Real Estate Transfers: January 18, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Nov. 17, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Bayland 206 LLC to Daniel Lysogorski, 206 Edgar Avenue (600-85-3-79.001) (V) $280,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Estate of Cindy Bastein to Kevin & Regina Kapela, 37 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.02-1-181) (R) $600,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Estate of Darlene Napolitano to Gerarde & Donna Albro, 99 Donna Drive (600-79-5-69) (R) $565,000

• Daniel J Murphy (Referee) & Krystyna & Zbigniew Ozog (Defendants) to Amos Financial LLC, 2468 River Road (600-137-2-4) (R) $496,739

• Lisa Jencik & John Jencik to Lisa Jencik, 42 Golden Spruce Drive (600-81.01-1-37) (R) $300,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Ioannis Zoumas to Paul & Shui Gordon, 560 Fawn Lane (1000-103-4-29) (R) $1,429,294

• Jaime Kosinski & Jordan Kosinski-O’Malley to Wendy Fairey & Mary Mardis, 8 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-1-4) (R) $960,000

• ALGABCA Inc to James Connolly & Lara McNeil, 5291 Alvahs Lane (1000-101-2-19.001) (V) $899,000

• Grattan Family Trust to Wlodzimierz & Beata Klibisz, 2300 Depot Lane (1000-102-2-2.002) (R) $300,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Thomas & Peter Thorp & Maureen Mills to Mary Hess, 230 South Lane (1000-38-6-15) (R) $1,541,250

• Egert Family Trust to Charles Starace, 155 Manor Road (1000-38-4-5.001) (R) $750,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Nofo Adventures LLC to Front Street Too LLC, 310 Front Street (1001-4-8-34.001) (C) $1,050,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Dawn & Eileen Collins to Dimitrios & Effie Kontolios, 73 Timothy Lane (600-69-3-53.061) (R) $820,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Kevin & William Berry & Christine Famulari to Eric & Emma Vandyne, 2485 Delmar Drive (1000-127-4-3) (R) $690,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Paul Matthews & 255 Oregon LLC to Two Cats Three LLC, 255 Oregon Road (1000-100-2-1) (V) $6,297,500

• Justin & Allison Schwartz to David Vener & Ellen Weinstein, 2793 Cox Neck Road (1000-113-8-7.006) (R) $2,675,000

• Oasis at Mattituck Corp to Ron & Alana Kenigsberg, 4500 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-77) (R) $1,945,000

• Joseph & Linda Mavellia to Andrea & Soteria Karacostas & Elena Ermogenous, 905 Harvest Lane (1000-120-3-8.034) (R) $1,200,000

• Johanna Richard Trust to Oasis at Mattituck Corp, 4500 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-77) (V) $275,000

• Zenith Property Group LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corp, 2555 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-74) (V) $275,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Linda & Raymond Behrens to Wilmer Quiroz, 316 Rabbit Run (600-65-1-29.039) (R) $700,000

• Gorta Family Trust to DeForest Family Trust, 2632 Roanoke Avenue (600-15-3-30) (R) $699,900

• John Markowski & Sophia Cicilioni to Roselle Building Co Inc, 47 Fanning Blvd (600-84-4-18) (R) $475,000

• Estate of Shirley Nash to Luis Tuba & Rosa Sinche,1399 Pulaski Street (600-121-1-1) (R) $460,000

• Charles Fraser Trust to Denise & Matthew Gillies, 126 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-126) (R) $450,000

• Gandiello Family Trust to Drossos LLC, 122 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-122) (R) $448,998

• Jason Parent & Alysha Stuadenmaier to Elmer Pinto & Mirza Ruiz, 1126 Northville Turnpike (600-84-2-13)(R) $415,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Eileen & Matthew Vitucci to Dylan Sherwood & Mara Lieber, 630 Lake Drive (1000-80-4-25) (R) $1,091,500

• Diana DiVello-Haase to Speonk Land Development LLC, 210 Arshamomaque Avenue (1000-66-2-50) (V) $475,000

• Douglas Petrie to Anne & Douglas Petrie, 16215 Soundview Avenue (1000-50-2-16.001) (R) $224,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Joseph & Christine Giunta to Benjamin & Ann Davi, 27 Diana Court (600-96-1-10.009) (R) $875,000

• Paul M DeChance (Referee) & William Belmonte (Defendant) to JAG Property Management Inc, 5 Crescent Court (600-26-3-74.008) (R) $673,000

• John Rozzo & Diane Marzec to Dylan Marzec, 41 Cliff Road (600-27-3-93) (R) $340,000

• Gendot Homes Inc to John Tunison IRA, Birch Lane (600-33-5-22) (V) $172,000

• Daniel McManus & Catherine Walla to John Sullivan, 108 Beach Road (600-26-3-52) (V) $75,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)