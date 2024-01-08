Real Estate Transfers: January 4, 2024

(Courtesy Andrew Dean/Adobe Stock)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 20, 2023.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Cheryl & Philip Marino to Brian & Karen Norris, 4103 Fox Hill Drive (600-40.04-1-20) (R) $522,500

CALVERTON (11933)

• Daniel Mosca to Georgette & Jamie Galloway & Daniel Kaelin, 116 Donna Drive (600-79-5-57) (R) $645,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Andrew Fohrkolb to 1335 Fleetwood LLC, 1335 Fleetwood Road (1000-137-4-30) (R) $5,800,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Deppari LLC to Josephine Conte & Michele Conte-DeClara, 55 McCann Lane (1000-33-3-39.001) (R) $1,150,000

• Hope Tuthill Trust to Enrico DelFavero & Katie Wiebicke, 1480 Cedarfields Drive (1000-40-5-1.036) (R) $667,500

• Estate of Marion Latney to 621 Third St Greenport LLC, 621 3rd Street (1001-2-4-13) (R) $525,000

• Kyle Maldiner to Speonk Land Development LLC, 510 Gull Pond Lane (1000-35-3-7) (V) $440,000

• Derek & Karen Durka to Lawrence Tuthill & Eileen Powers, 3325 Manhanset Avenue (1000-36-2-23.002) (V) $400,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Charles Zuhoski to Barry & Gail Mallin, 69 Washington Avenue (600-90-2-50.003) (R) $1,150,000

• Judy & James Kane to Matthew & Elizabeth Regan, 1061 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-91-2-1.005) (R) $840,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Erin & Sean Brodarick to Lawrence & Joan Scott, 2880 Delmar Drive (1000-125-4-12) (R) $730,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Brian & Megan Ziegler to Frederic Smadja & Ana DeOliveira, 1165 Saltaire Way (1000-100-1-24) (R) $999,950

• Estate of Trudy Wold to Jonathan Zenir, 1260 Bay Avenue (1000-143-3-20) (R) $725,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Nancy Lieberman to LEJ Holdings LLC, 875 King Street (1000-117-7-26) (R) $990,000

• John Hartung to David & Sandra Arena, 50 Bunny Lane (1000-117-6-26.005) (V) $655,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Nicola L Baker to Gonzo Haven LLC, 25825 Main Road (1000-18-3-15) (R) $1,695,000

• Geoffrey & Claudia Claxton to Gail Cohen, 130 Soundview Road (1000-15-3-32) (R) $1,265,500

• Ralph & Loretta Farmer to Endless Retreat LLC, 1145 Three Waters Lane (1000-15-6-17) (R) $760,000

• Pamela Mosley to Edwin Perry, 40 Constable Drive (600-81-1-25.027) (R) $400,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Paulette Trent to Jazmin & Leivy Ochoa, 628 Elton Street (600-109-1-16) (R) $540,000

• John Dietzel Trust to Robert Stahl & Marianne Smith-Stahl, 64 Goose Neck Lane (600-82.01-1-64) (R) $539,000

• Estate of Barbara Britt to Mark & Deborah Shannon, 90 Saddle Lakes Drive (600-82.02-1-90) (R) $509,000

• Gerard & Vivian Danzi to Vincent Danzi & Elizabeth Acevedo-Danzi, 3306 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-4-212) (R) $500,000

• Anita Madigan to Edward & Vicki Roe, 2503 Pebble Beach Path (600-64.01-1-47.001) (R) $489,000

• Daniel J Murphy (Referee) & Brian & Frank Battaglia (Defendants) to NewRez LLC, 552 Raynor Avenue(600-123-1-20) (R) $351,661

• Damon Sawyer to Quogue 48 Apartment LLC, 36 Wilson Avenue (600-105-2-62) (R) $310,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Lindsey & Michael Garea to Joseph Grandy & Christopher Voss, 75 West Neck Road (700-14-2-14) (R) $1,120,000

• La Bob Inc & Mallory Samson to Mallory Samson, 13 Spring Garden (700-5-2-18) (R) $699,438

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• 2425 Laurel Avenue LLC to Marratime Capital V LLC, Laurel Avenue (1000-56-1-1.006) (V) $2,525,000

• Susan Ward to Andrew & Amanda Appelbaum, 4400 Old North Road (1000-55-2-5.005) (R) $780,000

• Victoria & Alicia Brennan to TSC Holdings LLC, 1565 Brigantine Drive (1000-79-4-57) (R) $770,000

• Jessie Verostek to Brendan & Nicole Hennessey, 1555 Tuckers Lane (1000-59-10-8) (R) $499,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Kimberly & Timothy O’Neill to Justin & Taylor Bonsignore, 19 Merion Circle (600-96-1-13.047) (R) $949,000

• Joseph & Karen Geraci to Monica Picon & Luis Criollo, 265 Hidden Pond Path (600-115-1-2.043) (R) $935,000

• Westwood Building Corp to Matthew Bonvicin, 16 Birch Lane (600-33-5-23) (R) $510,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)