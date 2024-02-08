Daily Update: Girls track standouts set marks at county meet
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Girls track standouts set marks at county meet
Southold lacrosse goalie Aiko Fujita signs to Saint Anselm
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Blue Wave boys hoops rebounds with win over Central Islip
High school sports roundup: Feb. 9, 2024
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Sachem’s Woods test well is pending: Further discussion before any action
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update Feb. 9: A very sweet Valentine’s Day weekend
SOUTHFORKER
For this weekend, arts, crafts and music, with a rare salamander search
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
