Edmund “Ed” J. Baumann Sr., longtime Peconic resident, died on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. He was 80 years old.

Ed was born on May 12, 1943, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., to Naomi Pauline (née Ressler) and George Emil Baumann. He was one of five children. After graduating from high school, he attended C.W. Post — LIU, where he attained his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and master’s degree in business administration, after which he did a postgraduate study in nuclear engineering.

On Jan. 22, 1966, in Valley Stream, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Carol Ann (née Beutel) Baumann. Together they had two children.

Early in his professional career, Ed worked as a lineman for LILCO (now PSEG), and then for the rest of his career, he worked as a software engineer in the defense and tech industries. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rocky Point, N.Y. He was also a Boy Scout Troop Leader for Troop 477. He was a lifelong boater, and was happiest boating in Peconic Bay. He also enjoyed traveling the globe with his wife.

Predeceased by his brothers, Harold Baumann, George Baumann and William “Billy” Baumann, Ed is survived by his wife, Carol; children Edmund Baumann Jr. of Yaphank, N.Y. and Jennifer Siegel of West Babylon, N.Y.; grandchildren Katie, Jonathan, Emily, Natalia and Rachel; and sister Joan Young of Laurel.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, 51400 Main Road, Southold. Services and remembrances will be during the evening calling hours. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point.

Interment follows at Sea View Cemetery, 233 North Country Road, Mount Sinai, adjacent to Mount Sinai Congregational Church. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Southold Town Police Benevolent Association, P.O. Box 41, Peconic, NY 11958 or Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1469, Southold, NY 11971.

