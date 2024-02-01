Robert W. Keith of Greenport passed away Jan. 28, 2024, at age 97. Raised in Trenton, Mo., he was a graduate of Wentworth Military Academy, the University of Missouri (BS), and Hofstra University (MBA). He was also a CLU, a Fellow of the Life Office Management Association, as well as a graduate (and later a trustee) of the Stonier School of Banking.

His life’s work was in Human Resources in New York; the first 10 years ending as Employment Manager with the Equitable Life, and the balance with Manufacturers Hanover Trust, retiring as Executive Vice President.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 75 years, Helen, and their three children: Melissa Hentges and her husband Michael, Matthew Keith and his wife Jamie, and Andrew Keith; as well as three grandchildren.