On Oct. 18, 2024 Richard B. Arnold, a loving husband, father/father-in-law, grandfather, brother/brother-in-law, cousin and uncle, died a valiant warrior after a 12-year battle with cancer. Above all else, Rick loved his family and was truly one of a kind.

In addition to being a warrior in his battle with cancer, Rick also survived a major plane crash in 1970 described in a book entitled “35 Miles from Shore: The Ditching and Rescue of ALM Flight 980.” He was one of the last three people to be rescued from the ocean because he was helping others to survive; a testament to who Rick was, always thinking of others and doing right by them, and having a passion for life.

Rick attended North Shore High School, where he met his beautiful wife Joan Hagan, and went on to live a fairytale come true love story. Anyone who knew them as a couple knew that theirs was a forever love, shaped by their common dedication to family and friends. Whether it be a walk on the beach or hosting celebratory Arnold feasts, Rick was passionate about seizing the opportunity to enjoy life’s pleasures and always wanted to share them with those he loved.

Rick loved to be on the water, where he could be found fishing and boating on the Peconic, enjoying the mesmerizing waters and breathtaking views of Greenport, where his heart lived and where he found the most joy. There would always be great conversation and laughter, wine from local North Fork vineyards, key lime pie, and sounds of Willie Nelson filling the air. These indelible memories along with Rick’s kind smile and sparkling blue eyes are forever cherished.

Rick was a dedicated broker/owner of Richard B. Arnold Real Estate for over 50 years and was guided by his personal ethic, which put trust and integrity above all to assist the North Shore community with their real estate needs. Rick loved people and remembered the details of their lives, and always offered wise counsel.

Rick’s caring approach in his business was also known through his community involvement over his lifetime. Rick served on the board of the North Shore Youth Council, Glen Head/Glenwood Business Association, and was an active parent in the local Scouting Troop 195, having raised two remarkable boys, Michael and Matthew, who both became Eagle Scouts, and attended North Shore schools. His granddaughter, Abigail, attends North Shore Middle School, as will her sister, Zoey, soon enough.

A celebration of life will take place in spring of 2025. Details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations for cancer research may be made in memory of Richard Arnold at www.engage.weill.cornell.edu/give. Select “Other Fund” and enter “Dr. David Nanus GU Research” as the fund name. Under Gift Option, you can make your donation in memory of Richard Arnold.

The family was assisted by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

Paid post