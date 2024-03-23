Blotter: 100 mph motorcycle ride, unlawful fleeing the police

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A 70-year-old Cutchogue woman reported to police that she received documents from Capital One showing that a credit card had been opened under her name and charges amounting to $13,484.05 occurred between Jan. 24 and Jan. 29, 2024. She told police she did not open this credit card and has not traveled to California, where several of the charges occurred. She reported the same to Capital One, which shut down the credit card and advised her to contact police.

• Last Thursday, a homeowner on Soundview Avenue in Southold reported smoke coming from a nearby residence. Southold Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

• A resident of Founders Village reported a potential computer scam to police last Thursday. She said she received a pop-up on her screen saying she had a virus and needed to call Microsoft. She called the number on the screen and spoke with a man who stated that he was a Microsoft technician and began asking for her personal information and which banks she used. She gave only her name and phone number, and became nervous when the “technician” mentioned her previous address. He then told the woman that there were questionable charges made to her account, including some to adult and gambling websites, and said he could send a Microsoft technician to her home to fix the computer. The woman said no and hung up. Police helped her block the number on both her cell and home phones. She was also advised to lock her doors and contact police if any unknown subjects showed up at her residence.

• On March 19, Southold police attempted to stop a motorcycle with no visible license plate on County Road 48 in Mattituck. The motorcyclist failed to stop and fled from officers, heading east at speeds reaching an estimated 100 mph, according to a police report. Officers pursued the motorcycle to Manhanset Avenue in Greenport, where Katerina Tzannes, 25, of Bayside, Queens, dropped the motorcycle and fled on foot. She was located a short time after and arrested on a number of charges. The motorcycle was impounded for “unlawful fleeing the police.” the report states. Tzannes was processed and released with a court date.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.