Daily Update: Family photograph beckons ‘What might have been’

David Kapell stands in front of a photograph of his father William Kapell and Leonard Bernstein that hangs in Kapell’s Greenport office. (Steve Wick photo)

Here are the headlines for March 14, 2024.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Family photograph beckons ‘What might have been’

Southold falls short in state regional game

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River schools outline budget proposals

Murphree agrees to retire, ending feud with Town Board

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

News from Shelter Island’s Goat Hill — Opening the 2024 season

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: From backyard to bay in Greenport

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Corned beef, cabbage and potato hash with eggs

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.