Daily Update: Greenport grapples with affordable housing dilemma

Here are the headlines for March 11, 2024.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport grapples with affordable housing dilemma

Greenport Skate Park renovation plans revealed

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Townhouse development proposed at site of deadly fire

SWR sophomore Isabelle Scherl clinches poetry reading regional

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Soloviev Group to retain properties: Plans are to upgrade, not sell

NORTHFORKER

Get your green on: St. Patrick’s Day events on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Barbie or Bella?

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

