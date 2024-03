Eileen M. Gorman of South Jamesport passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2024. She was 101.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 9 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment with U.S. Military Honors will follow at Holy Rood Roman Catholic Cemetery in Westbury.