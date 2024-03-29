Kathleen Ann Diller of Central Islip, and formerly of Southold, passed away at home on Sunday, March 24, 2024. She was 81 years old.

Kathleen was born on Aug. 20, 1942 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. to Kathleen V. (née Malone) and John J. Diller. She was an only child. After high school, she attended Manhattanville College in Purchase, N.Y. where she attained her bachelor’s degree. In her professional career, she worked as an Elementary School teacher for the Bay Shore School District in Bay Shore, N.Y. She was also a member of Saint Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in Islip Terrace, N.Y.

Predeceased by her parents; Kathleen is survived by cousins Michael J. Malone, John “Jack” Diller, Christopher Karamitsos (and his wife Kathy) and Kathleen Healy Gillen (and her husband Michael and children Michael and Jacqueline).

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R. C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R. C. Cemetery in Southold.

