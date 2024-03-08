Leslie-ann (Totty) Barnard (neé Edwards), 79, died peacefully at home with family on Jan. 10, 2024.

Totty is survived by her children: Damian Sullivan (Kimberly Kane), Nicole Sullivan (Shane Leavy), Michele Sullivan (Jen Greene), Alexandra Sullivan (Daniel Merges) from her marriage to the late Desmond P. Sullivan; and from her marriage to the late Ray E. Barnard, Justin Barnard (Lauren Schiappa). She is also survived by six grandchildren, and her sister, Sandra Benziger. She is predeceased by her parents Evelyn (Krohn) and Isaac T. Edwards.

Totty spent her childhood in Orient, sailing and playing baseball. She attended Oak Grove School in Vassalboro, Maine then attended a secretarial course in New York, N.Y. She subsequently received an associate’s degree in criminal justice.

Totty was an extremely gifted, self-taught seamstress and knitter and became an avid golfer later in life.

A private interment will take place in Orient on a date to be determined.

