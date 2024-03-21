Real Estate Transfers: March 21, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 19, 2024.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Sub-Surface Maintenance Corp to 3001 Holding LLC, Edwards Avenue (600-117-2-3.001)(V) $2,250,000

• Patrick & Mary Rooney to Raymond Ruffino, 151 Southfield Road (600-61-3-3) (R) $719,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Yellowfin 123 LLC, 123 Sterling Avenue (1001-3.02-3-6) (R) $1,575,000

• Jennifer Sinclair to Jay Hodges, 410 Sound Road (1000-35-1-16) (R) $715,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Thomas Ferris to Garrett & Gabriella Krause, 68 Timothy Lane (600-69-3-53.033) (R) $820,000

• Estate of Domenico Zumbo to Dorothy Reindl, 108 Saint Marys Drive (600-69-3-48) (R) $650,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Roger & Christine Foster to Paul & Mercelena Birgy, 820 Gabriella Court (1000-108-4-7.025) (R) $818,750

• Estate of Arthur Siemerling to Matwood LLC, 1615 Woodcliff Drive (1000-107-6-17.003) (R) $ 690,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Richard Bruno Trust to Patricia Del Prete & Steven Levine, 117 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-24) (R) $850,000

• Estate of Roy Osman to Eugene Cook, 1403 West Main Street (600-119-2-46.003) (C) $830,000

• Estate of Linda Kenney to Priya 256 Inc, 76 Meadow Lane (600-110-1-12) (R) $550,000

• Sean & Sidhu Pillai & Brahm Pillai to KMS Realty I LLC, 912 Roanoke Avenue (600-107-2-29) (C) $420,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Malorie & Joseph Barbaria to SI Hillside Dr LLC, 13 Hillside Drive (700-14-2-54) (V) $500,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Roger Best Trust to Alexander & April White, 230 Kimberly Lane (1000-70-13-20.019) (R) $2,150,000

• Mary & Michael Mraz to Walter & Anna Ruiter, 40 Grigonis Path (1000-63-7-5) (R) $798,500

• Diane Hartranft to Southold Property Managers LLC, 1475 Oaklawn Avenue (1000-70-3-4)(R) $510,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Robert Smith to Regina DiCiervo, 118 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.046) (R) $903,000

• Dawn & Edmund Ippolito to Eddie Nunez & Arleen Quimi, 108 Farm Road West (600-57-1-14.048) (R) $817,500

• Daniel & Rossana Stebbins to Jesse Schuler, 2144 North Wading River Road (600-56-1-12) (R) $435,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)