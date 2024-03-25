Robert E. Taylor of Mattituck died March 16, 2024, at Peconic Landing in Greenport.

Born in New York City May 21, 1932, he was the son of Frank H. and Mary Alice Hubbs Taylor.

Mr. Taylor served in the U.S. Army Radio Signal Corps from 1951 to 1954, during the Korean War, attaining the rank of corporal.

He won the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with three bronze service stars, Meritorious Unit Emblem, United Nations Service Medal and the ROK Presidential Unit Citation and two overseas bars.

Family say he enjoyed model train collecting, kayaking and biking.

Mr. Taylor is survived by his brother, Norman D. Taylor of Tempe, Ariz., and his sister, Margaret Taylor Ross of Cary, N.C.

Mr. Taylor will be buried at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, N.Y.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.