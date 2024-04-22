Steven M. Norkelun of Southold died Saturday, April 20, 2024. He was 50.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, April 28, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29, at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett.

Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.