Andrea Fagan Rowsom died peacefully at her Orient home on March 28, 2024, at the age of 87. Andrea was born on June 3, 1936, in New York City to Frank Fagan and Valeska Hubbard Fagan. She attended Friends Academy and Skidmore College. On Aug. 10, 1957, Andrea married George Horton Rowsom in Roslyn, N.Y. and then lived in El Paso, Texas and Southold before settling in Orient in 1960, her home for the next 64 years.

While raising five children, Andrea was very active in the community including the Oysterponds School, Eastern Long Island Hospital, and other charitable organizations. Andrea worked at, and was part-owner of the family’s Greenport business, S.T. Preston & Son, and was active well into her 80s. She managed the Ship & Sea Gallery and was the art director producing the company’s “Of Ships & the Sea” catalog. Andrea’s maritime experience included summer cruising on her parent’s yacht Moonbeam and leading an all-woman crew in the Ensign class during a 1970s E.L.I.Y.A. Regatta. Horses and riding were her passion from childhood, and Andrea was a well-respected rider, winning many show awards on her horses Poco Gator, Top Priority and Bodacious. Andrea was also an accomplished gardener, and her work was showcased many times on Orient home tours.

Andrea is predeceased by her parents; her husband, George; her daughter, Melanie; and sister, Dona Fagan Arnow. She is survived by her brother, Peter Fagan; and sons Christopher (Carey), Michael (Milou), Peter (Monica) and Andrew (Heather), six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A celebration of life will take place later in the spring. Donations in memory of Andrea may be made to East End Hospice and Orient Fire Department.

