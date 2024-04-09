Daily Update: Greenport’s aging bulkhead damaged in last week’s storm

Bulkhead damage from last week’s Nor’easter (courtesy photo.)

Here are the headlines for April 9, 2024.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport’s aging bulkhead damaged in last week’s storm

Eclipse Day: North Forkers turn out to look up

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Long Island Farm Bureau awards agricultural honors at gala

Sheriff warns against driving and texting

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal: Table manners

NORTHFORKER

Shop Local: Wine gear from Macari Vineyards

SOUTHFORKER

Uncle Joe’s pizza in Hampton Bays gets a new lease on life (and pie)

