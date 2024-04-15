Daily Update: Southold nixes plan to purchase Fishers Island Coast Guard station

Fishers Island Community Center.(Melissa Azofeifa photo)

Here are the headlines for April 15, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold nixes plan to purchase Fishers Island Coast Guard station

Boys lacrosse: Tuckers play hard in tough early season

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

SCWA’s 2023 water main groundbreaking was just ‘ceremonial’

Chick-fil-A development plan gets extension

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Spring cleaning — Shelter Island style

NORTHFORKER

More than Merlot: Lesser-known grapes that may shape the future of Long Island wine

SOUTHFORKER

Benchmarking: Sag Harbor furniture designer Nico Yektai invites you to take a seat

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.