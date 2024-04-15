Daily Update: Southold nixes plan to purchase Fishers Island Coast Guard station
Here are the headlines for April 15, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold nixes plan to purchase Fishers Island Coast Guard station
Boys lacrosse: Tuckers play hard in tough early season
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
SCWA’s 2023 water main groundbreaking was just ‘ceremonial’
Chick-fil-A development plan gets extension
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Spring cleaning — Shelter Island style
NORTHFORKER
More than Merlot: Lesser-known grapes that may shape the future of Long Island wine
SOUTHFORKER
Benchmarking: Sag Harbor furniture designer Nico Yektai invites you to take a seat
