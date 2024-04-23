Daily Update: Mattituck high schoolers visit 9/11 Memorial & Museum

Rocco Horton (from left), Tim DePaulis and Bridget Mulrain joined their fellow juniors on an eye-opening journey from Mattituck High School to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum (Credit: Nicholas Grasso).

Here are the headlines for April 23, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck high schoolers visit 9/11 Memorial & Museum

Boys tennis: Tuckers rally past Riverhead

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Following tweaks to dual language program, Riverhead School Board adopts 2024-25 budget

Study finds ‘forever chemicals’ in popular seafood

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Perlman campus use change delayed: ZBA wants more time to study

NORTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Alie Shaper

SOUTHFORKER

Great Illuminations: Get turned on to these Hamptons light sources

