Daily Update: State invests in Southold road improvement

Here are the headlines for April 30, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

State invests in Southold road improvement

Tuckers boys lax squad clings to playoff hopes after tough loss to Babylon

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Businesswomen honored Pink Pearl Gala in Riverhead

Wildcats boys lax squad surging as playoffs approach

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter scores with Press Association honors: Takes home six awards for excellence

NORTHFORKER

Mattituck’s first love returns: First Fridays on Love Lane is back!

SOUTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Frederico Azevedo

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

