Daily Update: NoFoDoCo raises funds for fallen NYPD detective Jonathan Diller

NoFoDoCo’s Blue Line Donuts raise funds for the family of fallen NYPD detective Jonathan Diller. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for April 3, 2024.

SUFFOLK TIMES

NoFoDoCo raises funds for fallen NYPD detective Jonathan Diller

Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association honors its founder with 2023 Citizen of the Year award

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Charter School looks to add dual language programs for the 2024-25 school year

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island treasures treated royally: The Fire Department’s antique vehicles

NORTHFORKER

7 East End beers perfect for spring, according to pros who brew and serve them

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Aki Goldberg’s borsch

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.