Daily Update: Southold closes affordable housing loopholes

Heather Lanza, director of Southold Town’s planning department, discussed the history of the town’s inclusionary zoning code Tuesday evening (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for April 4, 2024.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold closes affordable housing loopholes

East End Special Players perform ‘Turtles on the Tarmac’ at North Fork Community Theatre Saturday

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead man crashes in Mattituck causing car, brush fire

Where to watch Monday’s solar eclipse

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Federal plan a threat to Shelter Island Fire Department: Commissioners ask Town Board for help

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update, April 4: A chili cook-off, chocolate fondue and comedy night

SOUTHFORKER

Next week, Hamptons Whodunit festival, take 2!

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

