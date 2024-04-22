Daily Update: Study finds ‘forever chemicals’ in popular seafood

Researchers are calling for more government guidance on safe levels of seafood consumption.

Here are the headlines for April 22, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Study finds ‘forever chemicals’ in popular seafood

Girls lacrosse: Tuckers look to get back in stride

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Calverton man pleads guilty in Bellport shooting incident

Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Across the Moat: Battle of the Bands added to Greenport summer series

NORTHFORKER

Create the ultimate loca-pour bar cart with East End spirits

SOUTHFORKER

Bates + Masi: a sense of place and space

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

